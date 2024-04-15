Create New Account
Many Worlds with Preston Dennett on ATP Media with KAren Swain
Published Yesterday

See more here: https://karenswain.com/preston-dennett/

Many Worlds with Preston Dennett on ATP Media with KAren Swain

Preston Dennett, is a UFO/Paranormal researcher, author of 32 books, hundred’s of articles and many fiction stories published. Preston began investigating UFOs in 1986 when he discovered that his family, friends and co-workers were having dramatic encounters. He has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and investigated a wide variety of paranormal phenomena, as a field investigator for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON). He appears on many radio and television programs. Preston is also an experienced Astral traveller, having mastered many consciousness abilities and seen many astral worlds.

Website: prestondennett.weebly.com


Date: Sunday 14 April 2024 @ 6:30 - 8 pm EST

Episode: 7 ATP Media -Awakening Consciousness with KAren Swain Welcomes Preston Dennett.

Host: KAren Swain https://karenswain.com

