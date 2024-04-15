See more here: https://karenswain.com/preston-dennett/

Many Worlds with Preston Dennett on ATP Media with KAren Swain

Preston Dennett, is a UFO/Paranormal researcher, author of 32 books, hundred’s of articles and many fiction stories published. Preston began investigating UFOs in 1986 when he discovered that his family, friends and co-workers were having dramatic encounters. He has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and investigated a wide variety of paranormal phenomena, as a field investigator for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON). He appears on many radio and television programs. Preston is also an experienced Astral traveller, having mastered many consciousness abilities and seen many astral worlds.

Website: prestondennett.weebly.com





Date: Sunday 14 April 2024 @ 6:30 - 8 pm EST

Episode: 7 ATP Media -Awakening Consciousness with KAren Swain Welcomes Preston Dennett.

Host: KAren Swain https://karenswain.com

Appreciate KAren's work Awakening Consciousness?

THANK YOU for your Support for the content. Share your appreciation on this link https://www.paypal.me/KArenASwain

THANK YOU for SHARING these conversations, we present them to you completely FREE with no ads! Please spread the LOVE and Wisdom and Knowledge. 💜 BIG LOVE ks.

Follow us on all our platforms https://linktr.ee/KArenSwain

Join our Awakening Empowerment Network Facebook Group

The Awakening Empowerment Network

/ awakeningempowermentnetwork