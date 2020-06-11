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Gates & UN Control It All! Billions in Taxpayer Dollars
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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22 views • June 11, 2020
How do NGOs rule the world, while bleeding us dry? This is a comprehensive breakdown on who runs the healthcare industry (and other industries), how they do it, how they get funding, how they influence policies and priorities, the money flow, and billions in taxpayer dollars. AND, I go over chapter 3 of my book on the AIDS slush fund, covering the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the UN – THE CENTRAL HUB TO ALL OF THIS – in great detail, including the Clintons, Soros and others. This is incredibly important information for everyone on all sides, and of all backgrounds to understand. Please share this far and wide.

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Is AIDS U.S. $90B Taxpayer Dollars A Global Slush Fund? Chpt 1
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...

Chapter 2: The Global Fund
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...

Chapter 3: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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unsorosbill gatesclintonsngoglobal slush fund
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