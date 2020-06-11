© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gates & UN Control It All! Billions in Taxpayer Dollars
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • June 11, 2020
How do NGOs rule the world, while bleeding us dry? This is a comprehensive breakdown on who runs the healthcare industry (and other industries), how they do it, how they get funding, how they influence policies and priorities, the money flow, and billions in taxpayer dollars. AND, I go over chapter 3 of my book on the AIDS slush fund, covering the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the UN – THE CENTRAL HUB TO ALL OF THIS – in great detail, including the Clintons, Soros and others. This is incredibly important information for everyone on all sides, and of all backgrounds to understand. Please share this far and wide.
Support & Follow Corey's Digs
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/coreysdigs
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/CoreyDigs
Get Your Digs! https://teespring.com/stores/coreys-digs
Investigative Reports & Resources: https://www.coreysdigs.com/
The Bookshop - Download Reports: https://www.coreysdigs.com/bookshop/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoreysDigs
Is AIDS U.S. $90B Taxpayer Dollars A Global Slush Fund? Chpt 1
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...
Chapter 2: The Global Fund
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...
Chapter 3: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...
Become a Patron and get access to all chapters in pdf download!
https://www.patreon.com/coreysdigs
Download chapters in The Bookshop, along with other reports
https://www.coreysdigs.com/bookshop/
TOOLS FOR DIGGERS:
BIG Resources: https://www.coreysdigs.com/resources/
Declassified Docs: https://www.coreysdigs.com/the-file-d...
Background Search Database: https://bit.ly/2VGKsmB
VPN: https://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id...
Encrypted Email: https://proton.go2cloud.org/SH68
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Support & Follow Corey's Digs
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/coreysdigs
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/CoreyDigs
Get Your Digs! https://teespring.com/stores/coreys-digs
Investigative Reports & Resources: https://www.coreysdigs.com/
The Bookshop - Download Reports: https://www.coreysdigs.com/bookshop/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoreysDigs
Is AIDS U.S. $90B Taxpayer Dollars A Global Slush Fund? Chpt 1
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...
Chapter 2: The Global Fund
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...
Chapter 3: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-sci...
Become a Patron and get access to all chapters in pdf download!
https://www.patreon.com/coreysdigs
Download chapters in The Bookshop, along with other reports
https://www.coreysdigs.com/bookshop/
TOOLS FOR DIGGERS:
BIG Resources: https://www.coreysdigs.com/resources/
Declassified Docs: https://www.coreysdigs.com/the-file-d...
Background Search Database: https://bit.ly/2VGKsmB
VPN: https://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id...
Encrypted Email: https://proton.go2cloud.org/SH68
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.