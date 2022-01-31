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THOUSANDS OF TRUCKERS CONVOY IN PROTEST
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27149 views • January 31, 2022
The biggest protest in Canadian history, “The Trucker’s Convoy,” is rolling into Ottawa with a simple list of demands. Meanwhile, Canada’s PM Trudeau is reporting to the world it’s a small fringe group. The world is watching as this epic showdown unfolds.
#Convoy #NoVaccinePassports #FreedomConvoyCanada
POSTED: January 31, 2022
#Convoy #NoVaccinePassports #FreedomConvoyCanada
POSTED: January 31, 2022
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