CJNG Blocks Airports in Western Mexico - Cartel gunmen targeted key transport hubs
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1351 followers
Follow
111 views • 1 day ago

CJNG Blocks Airports in Western Mexico

Cartel gunmen targeted key transport hubs.

Puerto Vallarta airport is shut down — flights canceled, access roads blocked with burning trucks, and gunfire reported near terminals.

Manzanillo faces similar disruptions.

Mexico issued a NOTAM for Tapalpa, Jalisco, banning flights until February 23 due to an ongoing military operation.

Adding:  CJNG militants say they are prepared to kill civilians amid clashes with federal forces.

Reports confirm an attack on a National Guard base in San Juan de los Lagos, Jalisco.

Adding:

CJNG have begun burning cars to create roadblocks in the Villa Union area of Mazatlan, Sinaloa. (I didn't upload this video)

(Silent video that I couldn't upload) - CJNG members were filmed setting a gas station on fire in Guadalajara. They are openly carrying 5.56×45mm American-made AR-15 rifles — weapons that originate north of the border.

Mexico has also continued sending oil and food to Cuba — a sovereign decision. One has to ask who in Washington is really angered by that.

Adding:

The Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) fields weapons and gear rivaling some armies: armored vehicles, tactical equipment, modern rifles.

Much of its arsenal comes from the United States. Between 200,000 and 500,000 firearms are smuggled into Mexico each year through the “Iron River,” using American straw buyers. Europe supplies weapons through similar schemes.

CJNG also deploys mines, explosives, and drones — pioneering drone bomb drops and now experimenting with FPV systems.

Via: @rybar_latam

politicseventscurrent
