3rd AstraZeneca injection and a 7-day headache – coincidence? MVI_6405

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My acquaintance, Richard, told me at the swimming pool, after not crossing paths for many months, that after his 3rd AstraZenica injection, 4 months ago, he immediately developed a serious headache, day and night, for 7 days. He has experienced migraines before, but this headache was like nothing he had ever experienced. DISCLAIMER: 1: I acknowledge that correlation does not absolutely prove causation. 2: It is my opinion only that Premier Mark McGowan will face criminal charges over his Covid-19 management.