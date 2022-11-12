Shared on March 10, 2022





THE RED AND BLACK HORSES -VISION-

Dear brothers and sisters,

*My apologies for not having with me the exact date for this vision. If my memory serves me right, I believe I received it late 2020-beginning 2021. I will update the description box, if I'm able to locate it in my notebooks.

This was a plain vision in which I saw a RED HORSE facing me. Not far behind it, also facing me, was a BLACK ONE. Both horses looked ready to be unleashed and fierce in the demeanor. The one thing that really stood out to me about these horses was how close they were to each other. I believe that will translate to how quickly the black horse will be unleashed after the red one. These were the 2nd and 3rd horses we read about in Revelation.

Rev. 6:3-6 And when he had opened the second seal, I heard the second beast say, Come and see. 4 And there went out another HORSE that was RED: and power was given to him that sat thereon to take peace from the earth, and that they should kill one another: and there was given unto him a great sword. 5 And when he had opened the third seal, I heard the third beast say, Come and see. And I beheld, and lo a BLACK HORSE; and he that sat on him had a pair of balances in his hand. 6 And I heard a voice in the midst of the four beasts say, A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine.

In Sept.2020, the Holy Spirit told me that the 1st seal had been opened. I will not get into it here. If you wish to review it, it is called, 'THE 1ST SEAL', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmBeK9h-8Q4&t=105s.

Since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine (Feb.2022), I really felt in my Spirit that the second horse has now also been released. There are 2 confirmations to go with this. The first one came through a post shared on 444prophecynews.com on Feb.24/2022, https://444prophecynews.com/prophecy-of-war-begins-february-23rd-is-being-fulfilled-as-the-world-watches-michelle-katherine-orts/.

The second through a Rhema word I have shared a few days ago in the video entitled, 'DISASTER UPON DISASTER, BLOW AFTER BLOW', where the Holy Spirit said, 'MY ANGER IS WROTH. PREPARE FOR JUDGMENT. BATTLE CRY. THE WAR IS ON. MY HORSEMAN HAS LEFT ITS STABLE.' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFviSIpQZ_E

I believe this war is going to escalate greatly and it will claim the lives of many. Here's what the Holy Spirit has given me just today, March 9/2022, to go with this Word.

Nah 3:3 The horseman lifteth up both the bright sword and the glittering spear: and there is a multitude of slain, and a great number of carcases; and there is none end of their corpses; they stumble upon their corpses: 4 Because of the multitude of the whoredoms of the wellfavoured harlot, the mistress of witchcrafts, that selleth nations through her whoredoms, and families through her witchcrafts.

Isaiah 66:16 For by fire and by his sword will the Lord plead with all flesh: and the slain of the Lord shall be many.

Please take everything back to the Holy Spirit for your own confirmations.

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.






















