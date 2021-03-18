© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Angel Mom" Seeks Filibuster of Biden Amnesty
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • March 18, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, "Angel Mom" Agnes Gibboney explains how her son was murdered by a previously deported illegal immigrant gangbanger. As the founder of Angel Families of America, Gibboney--herself an immigrant to the United States--is hoping to ensure a filibuster of the Biden-Democrat amnesty scheme for illegal immigrants. She also says that illegal immigrants should not be rewarded and that the border must be made secure.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.