Has Lucifer Finally Showed Who He Is

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A couple prep examples, to get you thinking. ;)
MRE's (example of what I got): https://amzn.to/3MKhXhr
Ecoflow Battery Pack I have, in case the lights go out: https://amzn.to/3lH5VdM
The deep state is so exposed now and the devil has stepped out into the light. People are seeing this in real time and people be prepared, the first arrest is coming very soon and will almost assuredly be Donald Trump. The storm is about to begin.
Merchandise:
On the fringe (Dan Radiostyle): www.onthefringe.us
Thank you for your support.
GiveSendGo: https://givesendgo.com/G2AJW?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G2AJW
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Platforms I am on:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@OnTheFringe
Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it) : https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2
What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH
Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff
Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ
Peace&Love,
Dan RadioStyle