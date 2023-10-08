Create New Account
My potato plants are DUSTED WITH GLITTER from snails and slugs MVI_5221
EK the Urban Yeti
235 Subscribers
21 views
Published 15 hours ago

The snails and slugs in the far back garden have taken over from the hairy caterpillars, and are well on target to eat every last potato leaf. I am hoping that they photosynthesised enough to give me a harvest.

Keywords
slugsgardengingerraincaulifloweronioncarrotshomecelerypumpkinlemongrasscucumberssnailsred cabbagemulleinhumuscold wintersaving seedhilling potatoesdried garlicgrub damagefennel seeddividing clumpsmarrowscarob trees

