Legitimate Loopholes in California’s Vaccine Scheme - Alix Mayer's California Medical Freedom Report

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New strategies for religious and private school students for religious exemptions and super-strengthened pushback techniques for the ADA Waiver to get a private or religious school to accept it. Lots of hope from the California courts thanks to four religious exemption cases, and Free Now Foundation's cases to end mandates, and expand exemptions while we still have mandates.
See freenowfoundation.org to explore our work and support these landmark cases.