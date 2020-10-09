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Five Fire Ant Colony Casting Session Part 1: Casts 1 & 2
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50 views • October 09, 2020
I thought it would be cool to do a few ant colonies at a time, and show the result even if they didn't turn out that great to highlight how difficult casting can ant colonies be. But I actually got really good results. At least three of them are some of the best I've ever done and one is the largest I've done so far.
The place where I am standing at the beginning of the video is the exact location of the cast in my first video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZ8oU...
The second one didn't turn out that great. I used the remaining molten aluminum from the first cast because I didn't think it was going to take very much due to its small and washed out appearance. I was wrong and the result is very thin and fragile tunnel casts with a small solid portion deep in the ground.
Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/ec6df37e-59d9-4c07-8392-5d6c75f0c823
The place where I am standing at the beginning of the video is the exact location of the cast in my first video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZ8oU...
The second one didn't turn out that great. I used the remaining molten aluminum from the first cast because I didn't think it was going to take very much due to its small and washed out appearance. I was wrong and the result is very thin and fragile tunnel casts with a small solid portion deep in the ground.
Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/ec6df37e-59d9-4c07-8392-5d6c75f0c823
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