SGAnon LIVE! Supreme Court to Hear J6 Case. B2T Show Dec 13, 2023

SGAnon LIVE! Supreme Court to Hear J6 Case.

Dr. Ardis Cub Experience:

https://thedrardisshow.com/the-ardis-club-experience/

Use Promo Code B2T to save 10% off your order

Protect your assets now with Gold & Silver:

https://kirkelliottphd.com/B2T

Free consultation at 720.605.3900!





See B2T Christmas Deals in the store here:

https://neighborhood.social/pcustomsponsor/

Use Code: B2T





Biblical Healing Oil! Special Christmas Discounts!

https://kureitnow.com

Additional 20% off with Coupon Code: B2T





See B2T Christmas Deals in the store here:

https://neighborhood.social/pcustomsponsor/

Use Code: B2T





$90 Off MySlippers. Christmas Shop here:

https://www.mypillow.com Promo Code: B2T (up to 70%+ off)

New sizes and widths available.

Java Boost Coffee - CupAHealth

https://cupahealth.myshopify.com

25% Discount for 2 Bags. Use Code: B2T





Grass-Fed & Finished Freeze Dried Raw Beef!

https://griddownchowdown.com

Use Discount Code: B2T





Get Filtered pH-Balanced Living Water!

https://www.vollara.com/productdetail/LivingWater/?u=B2T

Filtered and Balanced Immediately.





Pain, Allergy Relief, Weight Loss and More! Experience the Quantum Effect:

https://qestrong.com

All natural with no drugs or side effects.

Save with Coupon Code: B2T





Become a B2T Ministries Partner!

Text “give” to 833.209.2393 or click:

https://blessed2teach.com/donations





Visit Patriot Companies in the B2T Store:

https://blessed2teach.com/store

Natural Health and Patriot Companies





PREPARE with emergency food and water:

https://preparewithrick.com

In stock and shipping quickly!





Move off of Cabal Insurance to Share Healthcare

https://sharehealthcare.com/rickb2t Referral Code: RickB2T

Use the Christian system and providers you want!





Become an Impactor! Name your price here:

https://blessed2teach.com/impactor

Prepare for the Great Exodus and Great Harvest.





Backstage is Now Free!

https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage

Enjoy all the benefits listed on the link above.





Written Prayer Request Wall

https://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/177/