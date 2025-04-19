The Making of 'The American's Creed' hosted by Randall Franks (A Documentary)

Actor/Entertainer Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night," narrates and appears as American Revolutionary War Capt. Robert B. Shields in this documentary which focuses on the significance of The American's Creed.

Through interviews with cast and crew and scenes shot while producing the short film "The American's Creed," Franks highlights the reasons the talents came together to recognize this pivotal document written a century ago through the lens of the American Revolution, aspects of film craft that made up the endeavor, and the history behind the creed.

https://RandallFranks.com/The-Americans-Creed/

The documentary was entered in over 25 film festivals around the world including feature screenings at the Spotlight Shorts Film Festival (Bronze Award Winner), Hollywood Best Indie Film Festival, and the Castle Rock Film Festival (Honorable Mention).

Director, Writer, Producer: Randall Franks

Cinematographer: Eric T. Jackson

Cast: Randall Franks as "Capt. Robert B. Shields"; Tina Brewer as "Sister Sophie Shields"; Wesley Crider as "Arnett Crockett"; Evan A. Jackson as "Greenberry Wilson"; Butch Culpepper as "Jeremiah Weer"; Ronald K. Melton, Jr. as "Ronald Hedrick"; Robert E. Jones as "Adam Sherrill"; and Maggie Suits as "Jamie Shields"; Donald Benkis; Elaine Benkis; Dennis L. Jones; Ashley Robillard; John R. Francis; Cassandra Group; Gabriel Group; and Colton Buckles.

Music by Randall Franks and Wesley Crider

This project was made possible by a group of patriotic partners: Top of Georgia Economic Development Initiative, Smith & Wesley, Mountain View Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, William Marsh Chapter – National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, The Bank of LaFayette, William H.H. Clark, Marshall M. Bandy Jr. Law Office, Rhonda James, Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold, Georgia, Gateway Business Center, Stateline Electronics, and AirPlay Direct.

Thanks to our amazing filming location: City of Chickamauga

Copyright 2024 Peach Picked Productions