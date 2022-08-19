THURSDAY FULL SHOW 8/17/22 – Top Scientists Warn Toxic Proteins Found in Bugs 1000X MORE TOXIC Than Processed Gluten, Trigger Autoimmune Disease

Special guest Maria Zeee joins the broadcast to break down how globalists are using Australia as a test case to rollout NWO schemes including election fraud, weather modification, microchipping bank patrons, surveillance-laden smart cities, and so MUCH MORE! Don’t let The Great Reset reach & conquer America! Also, Judge Andrew Napolitano arrives to reveal EXCLUSIVE insight on the Mar-a-Lago raid and the expanding police state with the IRS that EVERY American needs to know! Remember to pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset while it’s still available! Link in this article!

The blueprint to defeat the NWO is coming! Pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset while it’s still available! https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones

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Be sure to pre-order your autographed copy of Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ while they’re still available!

‘Alex’s War’, the explosive documentary that goes behind the scenes at Infowars and has unprecedented personal interviews with Alex Jones, is NOW available at the Infowars Store!