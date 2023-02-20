https://gettr.com/post/p28v8l8ce7b

2/19/2023 Miles Guo: The COVID origin is a good justification for the U.S. and the West to seize the CCP cadres’ overseas assets. The CCP spy balloon incident has changed the course of history and has had a huge impact on the military and geopolitics.

2/19/2023 文贵直播：病毒溯源是美国和西方查封中共海外资产的好抓手，中共间谍气球改变了历史并对军事和地缘政治造成了巨大影响！

