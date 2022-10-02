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The Lugols Iodine Maintenance Protocol!
Taking Lugols Iodine, especially in mega doses is something I am a massive advocate of but mega doses of Lugols Iodine should be stopped when a person no longer needs such high doses.
And once they get to this point with their Lugols Iodine journey a person ideally needs to switch to the Lugols Iodine maintenance protocol and I have created this specific video "The Lugols Iodine Maintenance Protocol” to share with you everything you need to know about this Iodine protocol and everything else mentioned above.
If you want to learn about all of this, watch this video from start to finish!
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