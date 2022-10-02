Create New Account
The Lugols Iodine Maintenance Protocol!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 2 months ago |

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225

WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3QkASBm
How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - https://bit.ly/3RyitSM

WARNING Why You Need To Take With The COMPANION NUTRIENTS WITH IODINE! - https://bit.ly/3DCL993


Iodine Companion Nutrients: https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html


The Lugols Iodine Maintenance Protocol!


Taking Lugols Iodine, especially in mega doses is something I am a massive advocate of but mega doses of Lugols Iodine should be stopped when a person no longer needs such high doses.


And once they get to this point with their Lugols Iodine journey a person ideally needs to switch to the Lugols Iodine maintenance protocol and I have created this specific video "The Lugols Iodine Maintenance Protocol” to share with you everything you need to know about this Iodine protocol and everything else mentioned above.


If you want to learn about all of this, watch this video from start to finish!


