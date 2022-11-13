Bill Gates FUNDED HARVARD SRM RESEARCH/AEROSOL SPRAYING PROGRAM

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HARVARD has been talking Chemtrail spraying for Many years!..take a look at thier website.. though they claim as Future Tech Climate Change Wish List
> but we all know the Skies have already changed over the years ..
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