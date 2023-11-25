Create New Account
WHY THE RAPTURE IS NOT PRE-TRIB, BUT RATHER PRE-WRATH - Part 1
truthseeker2028
Published 13 hours ago

OUTLINE:
I. COMMON MISCONCEPTIONS - The Pre-Tribulation Rapture Theory, Unlearning what you've 'learned', Addressing the Sacred Cows of Pre-Tribulation Doctrine
II. HISTORICAL SUPPORT - Where did Pre-Tribulation Theory come from?, Who is John Nelson Darby?, What did the Early Church Fathers believe?
III. BIBLICAL SUPPORT - What does the Bible say? Verse-by-verse study of the passages specifically about the Rapture (Matt 24, 2 Thess 2, 1 Cor 15, 1 Thess 4), Putting together the puzzle
IV. THEOLOGICAL SUPPORT - Which version is consistent with the Gospel as a whole and what God wants to put on our hearts?

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthseeker2028/




Keywords
bible studyharpazorapturerevelationmatthew 24jesus returnpre-tribulationpretribulationpre-wrathprewrath

