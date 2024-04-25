The Shadow Huggers

Pastor Dean preaches about the difference between the Old and New Covenants and how we are no longer confined by feasts, sabbaths, or the law. Are you following the fulfillment of the law or still trying to hug a shadow?

"Let no man therefore judge you in meat, or in drink, or in respect of an holyday, or of the new moon, or of the sabbath days: Which are a shadow of things to come; but the body is of Christ." Colosians 2:16-17