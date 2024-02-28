How We Are Preparing for What Is to Come

(Please read below, check out the links, and subscribe to our free newsletter!)





Our opinions about most topics differ from most people (see our book Poisoned: Failed by Western Medicine, Modern Construction, and Corporate Interests). We are asked now and then about the specifics of how we are preparing for what we know is to come. So here ya go! Be sure to listen to the end for the most important aspect!

- Contains minimal scriptural study.-

This discussion includes:

- Things I would look into if we were flush with cash.

- How we are preparing financially for the total destruction of the dollar.

- Why you should NOT invest in trees and bushes.

- Is solar power really the answer?

- Observations of chaos and destruction in the world today

- Rust= venom. Poison. Pharmakeia!





Note: I forgot to discuss fasting besides in passing. We both practice intermittent fasting and I fast 2 days a week, typically. We eat a lot less without any less energy!





Low EMF Car Guide: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/emfs-in-cars-finding-a-low-emf-car-and-reducing-emf-exposure





T.I. Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ME2DchnK5zRS/





I HIGHLY Recommend This Video: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/need-to-hear-it-from-a-phd





Mind-Controlled Zombies Playlist: https://rb.gy/8oktfk





Winter Sowing Guide: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/winter-sowing-guide-2020





Root Cellar Book: https://amzn.to/49U33kP





We do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!





