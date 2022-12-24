Create New Account
Super Simple Strawberry System Version 2.0
PatchSDA
Video presented for educational purposes only, please visit and support the creator on his YouTube channel to see other great informative videos.

 Hoocho

@Hoocho

Hoocho Shows Us How to Build a Super Simple Strawberry System Version 2.0



Hoochos explores the worlds of Hydroponics, Aquaponics, Permaculture, Homesteading, Fermentation, Technology and DIY Builds to look at the world through a larger lens that can incorporate the best of everything into a rich and rewarding lifestyle.

Through self sufficiency we can reduce consumption and increase our hyperlocal household production.


------------------------------------------------------------------------


STL Files are Available on the Hoocho Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/Hoocho


------------------------------------------------------------------------


Contributions to the Channel:

https://www.paypal.me/HelpHoochCreate


------------------------------------------------------------------------

Equipment I Recommend:

------------------------------------------------------------------------

High Quality Combo PH & EC Meter:

HI9813-6 Portable pH / EC /TDS /Temperature Meter-

https://amzn.to/3ChDrNZ


EC Meters:

Bluelab Truncheon EC Meter-

https://ebay.us/kGy91u

https://amzn.to/3ChCYvd


PH Meters:

Bluelab PH Pen:

https://ebay.us/MMOd3H

Keywords
