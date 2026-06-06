Iran LEGO: Something happened yesterday - Why don't you just tell the truth!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something happened yesterday... (it's 'the day before yesterday' now, video posted June 5th)
A fire was lit, and a debt was repaid.
No one answers the phone anymore.
And there is one less person in Mossad!
Why won't you just tell the truth?
🆔 @explosivemedia
Just search "Ayalon Highway 20" 😉
🆔 @explosivemedia
(Cynthia, I started my search... Adding found about this:)
(2 different scenarios below, so far), also the phone 'Sara N', probably Bibi's wife, Sara Netanyahu?:
From: The Cradle (more info)
'Handala (Hacking group) claims responsibility for Tel Aviv car bombing against 'senior Mossad official''
https://thecradle.co/articles/handala-claims-responsibility-for-tel-aviv-car-bombing-against-senior-mossad-official
From: Yahoo, forwarded from The Jerusalem Post
'Thursday's Ayalon car bomb victim identified, estranged husband suspected of murder, detained'
https://www.yahoo.com/news/world/articles/thursdays-ayalon-car-bomb-victim-113203673.html