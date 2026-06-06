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Iran LEGO: Something happened yesterday - Why don't you just tell the truth!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Something happened yesterday... (it's 'the day before yesterday' now, video posted June 5th)

A fire was lit, and a debt was repaid.

No one answers the phone anymore.

And there is one less person in Mossad!

Why won't you just tell the truth?

🆔 @explosivemedia

Just search "Ayalon Highway 20" 😉

🆔 @explosivemedia

(Cynthia, I started my search... Adding found about this:)

(2 different scenarios below, so far), also the phone 'Sara N', probably Bibi's wife, Sara Netanyahu?:

From: The Cradle (more info)

'Handala (Hacking group) claims responsibility for Tel Aviv car bombing against 'senior Mossad official''

https://thecradle.co/articles/handala-claims-responsibility-for-tel-aviv-car-bombing-against-senior-mossad-official

From: Yahoo, forwarded from The Jerusalem Post

'Thursday's Ayalon car bomb victim identified, estranged husband suspected of murder, detained'

https://www.yahoo.com/news/world/articles/thursdays-ayalon-car-bomb-victim-113203673.html


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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