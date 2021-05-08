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You're Being Tracked & Monitered So You Can Be Punished For Your Words & Beliefs
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72 views • May 08, 2021
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Sources used in video:
CIA replaces waterboarding - https://babylonbee.com/news/cia-replaces-waterboarding-with-12-hour-lectures-on-intersectional-feminism
They are listening to you always - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/simple-experiment-demonstrates-how-every-electronic-form-communication-monitored-and-weaponized-ai
Where are the cops, BLM takes over Portland - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/video-blm-militants-draw-ar-15s-ak-47s-portland-motorists-no-police-scene-reign-terror-continues/
Black hammer - https://andmagazine.com/talk/2021/05/06/meet-black-hammer-the-guys-who-think-black-lives-matter-is-too-soft/
Shock election news - https://welovetrump.com/2021/05/06/admins-in-maricopa-county-never-had-access-to-voting-machines-dominion-likely-controlled-the-entire-process/
Dems panic over new voter laws - https://twitter.com/ilSharko/status/1390384579593261058
White people last in Potatoheads America - https://fee.org/articles/joe-biden-just-made-covid-stimulus-a-race-issue/
Farmers sue Potatohead - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/farmers-sue-biden-administration-over-racist-covid-relief-plan_3806360.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-07-1&mktids=4979bb25360beab669ed07bdc32203e0&est=WfVEnnLRHhuZY9etGhJf9dESEpBRKn%2B2OZDdCBZLuV7I8ghuNk2wq4%2BtoOd23vc%3D
Most popular president ever - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/no-supporters-greet-81-million-vote-recipient-joe-biden-arrives-lake-charles-louisiana-video/
Massive corruption or business as usual - https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/05/06/a-major-biden-administration-scandal-is-brewing-n375447
Prices rise and inflation on the way - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/world-food-prices-soar-april-fears-social-unrest-mount
Central Bank digital currency - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79861/warning-central-bank-digital-currency-will-be-100-trackable.html
How nations die - https://patriotretort.com/americas-declining-birthrate-this-is-how-nations-die/
Hey men, I don't care what you want to be called - https://allnewspipeline.com/Newsflash_To_Fem_Men.php
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1390540671753220101
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
CIA replaces waterboarding - https://babylonbee.com/news/cia-replaces-waterboarding-with-12-hour-lectures-on-intersectional-feminism
They are listening to you always - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-economics/simple-experiment-demonstrates-how-every-electronic-form-communication-monitored-and-weaponized-ai
Where are the cops, BLM takes over Portland - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/video-blm-militants-draw-ar-15s-ak-47s-portland-motorists-no-police-scene-reign-terror-continues/
Black hammer - https://andmagazine.com/talk/2021/05/06/meet-black-hammer-the-guys-who-think-black-lives-matter-is-too-soft/
Shock election news - https://welovetrump.com/2021/05/06/admins-in-maricopa-county-never-had-access-to-voting-machines-dominion-likely-controlled-the-entire-process/
Dems panic over new voter laws - https://twitter.com/ilSharko/status/1390384579593261058
White people last in Potatoheads America - https://fee.org/articles/joe-biden-just-made-covid-stimulus-a-race-issue/
Farmers sue Potatohead - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/farmers-sue-biden-administration-over-racist-covid-relief-plan_3806360.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-07-1&mktids=4979bb25360beab669ed07bdc32203e0&est=WfVEnnLRHhuZY9etGhJf9dESEpBRKn%2B2OZDdCBZLuV7I8ghuNk2wq4%2BtoOd23vc%3D
Most popular president ever - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/no-supporters-greet-81-million-vote-recipient-joe-biden-arrives-lake-charles-louisiana-video/
Massive corruption or business as usual - https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/05/06/a-major-biden-administration-scandal-is-brewing-n375447
Prices rise and inflation on the way - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/world-food-prices-soar-april-fears-social-unrest-mount
Central Bank digital currency - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79861/warning-central-bank-digital-currency-will-be-100-trackable.html
How nations die - https://patriotretort.com/americas-declining-birthrate-this-is-how-nations-die/
Hey men, I don't care what you want to be called - https://allnewspipeline.com/Newsflash_To_Fem_Men.php
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1390540671753220101
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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