Get Biblical Understanding # 56 - Faith

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“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7





1 TIMOTHY 1:3-4 As I besought thee to abide still at Ephesus, when I went into Macedonia, that thou mightest charge some that they teach no other doctrine, Neither give heed to fables and endless genealogies, which minister questions [cause disputes], rather than godly edifying which is in faith: so do.





1 TIMOTHY 1:5 Now the end of the commandment is charity [love] out of a pure heart, and of a good conscience, and of faith unfeigned:





1 TIMOTHY 1:14 And the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant with faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.





1 TIMOTHY 1:15-16 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief. Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might show forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting.





1 TIMOTHY 1:19 Holding faith, and a good conscience; which some having put away [rejected] concerning faith have made shipwreck:





1 TIMOTHY 2:7-8 Whereunto I am ordained a preacher, and an apostle, (I speak the truth in Christ, and lie not;) a teacher of the Gentiles in faith and verity. I will therefore that men pray every where, lifting up holy hands, without wrath and doubting.





1 TIMOTHY 3:9 Holding the mystery of the faith in a pure conscience.





1 TIMOTHY 3:16 And without controversy great is the mystery of godliness: God was manifest in the flesh, justified in the Spirit, seen of angels, preached unto the Gentiles, believed on in the world, received up into glory.





1 TIMOTHY 4:1-3 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils speaking lies in hypocrisy, having their own conscience seared with a hot iron, forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from foods which God created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth.





1 TIMOTHY 4:12-13 Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation [conduct], in charity [love], in spirit, in faith, in purity. Till I come, give attendance to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine.





1 TIMOTHY 6:11-12 But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness. Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses.





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