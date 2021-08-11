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Pimping UN's Sustainable Development Goals & LGBTQ In The Olympics
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10 views • August 11, 2021
This year's Olympics pale in comparison to past Olympics. However, the push for the LGBTQ, twisted agenda by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is on full display for all to see as the world heads in the direction of Sodom. The Common Core Lynne Taylor exposes what is going on at the Olympics and also provides a very bright light for the kingdom of God near the end.
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Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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