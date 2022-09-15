FULL SHOW: Breaking! Assassination Attempt On Vladimir Putin, As Tensions Escalate In Ukraine

The situation between Russia and Ukraine is escalating worse than ever, and now the American media and politicians are ignoring it in an odd change of events. Multiple Putin allies in the media being killed and now an attempted assassination get almost no coverage, as America is acting as the aggressor against Russia in Eastern Ukraine. The Biden White House continues to deal with the multiple disasters, economic, supply chain, border, violence, by lying and saying they either don’t exist or blaming Trump. American liberals are hell bent on sexually abusing children inside and outside the classroom. The latest examples continue to get more shocking and horrifying. A former drag queen breaks down these attacks on children and the symbolism hiding in plain sight.