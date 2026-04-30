Critiques of Western Free Markets vs. China’s Model, an interview with Cyrus Janssen

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What if “free markets” aren’t truly free? Critics argue Western systems protect industries while limiting competition especially from rising global players. Meanwhile, China blends state guidance with capitalism in its own way. The result? A system that challenges long-held assumptions about economics, competition, and who really wins.
#Economics #FreeMarket #ChinaModel #GlobalEconomy #TradeDebate #FutureOfBusiness
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