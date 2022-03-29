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[Bidan] Corruption
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101 views • March 29, 2022
A Real Integrity Test For The A.G.
* Something feels weird about this probe.
* Do you get the feeling this tax investigation is a red herring — or diversion from more serious crimes?
* You know, charges that could implicate other members of the family like “the big guy”?
* Will the feds bury Biden family corruption probes by only focusing on Hunter’s taxes?
* The Biden house of cards is on the brink of collapse.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 28 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302170353001
• Prosecutors Advance Tax Probe Of Hunter Biden
https://www.wsj.com/articles/prosecutors-advance-tax-probe-of-hunter-biden-11648465200
* Something feels weird about this probe.
* Do you get the feeling this tax investigation is a red herring — or diversion from more serious crimes?
* You know, charges that could implicate other members of the family like “the big guy”?
* Will the feds bury Biden family corruption probes by only focusing on Hunter’s taxes?
* The Biden house of cards is on the brink of collapse.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 28 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302170353001
• Prosecutors Advance Tax Probe Of Hunter Biden
https://www.wsj.com/articles/prosecutors-advance-tax-probe-of-hunter-biden-11648465200
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