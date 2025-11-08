BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

U.S. Ambassador Accidentally Revealed REAL REASON We’re Bombing Venezuela!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10130 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
615 views • 19 hours ago

At this point there’s little question that Donald Trump’s pursuit of regime change in Venezuela mirrors past U.S. interventions aimed at seizing foreign oil and resources. In the past DNI Tulsi Gabbard has expressed opposition to regime change in Venezuela, while Republican Senator Rand Paul has criticized Trump’s policies, arguing that U.S. sanctions, naval operations, and bombings off Venezuela’s coast are illegal acts disguised as anti-drug efforts.

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger accuse both Trump and the political establishment of serving the military-industrial complex while neglecting American citizens suffering from economic hardship. Ultimately, it portrays U.S. foreign policy toward Venezuela as another example of imperial overreach motivated by oil interests rather than national security.

Mirrored - The Jimmy Dore Show

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
venezuelaoilrare earthsus ambassador
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy