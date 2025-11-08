U.S. Ambassador Accidentally Revealed REAL REASON We’re Bombing Venezuela!

At this point there’s little question that Donald Trump’s pursuit of regime change in Venezuela mirrors past U.S. interventions aimed at seizing foreign oil and resources. In the past DNI Tulsi Gabbard has expressed opposition to regime change in Venezuela, while Republican Senator Rand Paul has criticized Trump’s policies, arguing that U.S. sanctions, naval operations, and bombings off Venezuela’s coast are illegal acts disguised as anti-drug efforts.

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger accuse both Trump and the political establishment of serving the military-industrial complex while neglecting American citizens suffering from economic hardship. Ultimately, it portrays U.S. foreign policy toward Venezuela as another example of imperial overreach motivated by oil interests rather than national security.

Mirrored - The Jimmy Dore Show

