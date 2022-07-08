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Coach Dave LIVE | 7-8-2022 | TRUTH WILL COME OUT
Coach Dave LIVE
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50 views • July 08, 2022

Links from Today's Show:

His best- Sheila Holm website: https://hisbest.org/

Nicene Creed: https://www.crcna.org/welcome/beliefs/creeds/nicene-creed

National Monument to the Forefathers: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Monument_to_the_Forefathers

Obelisk struck by lightning: https://community.americanpatriotsforum.com/wall/post/lakbay-ilocandia-7h-obelisk-meanwhile-in-vigan-city-the-historic-5NtedcJHRmgzctP

 

 

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://coachdavelive.video

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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truthpass the saltcoach dave
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