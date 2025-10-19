© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Eternal Flow of Consciousness by Pacsteam
is an immersive spoken-word exploration of the universe as an infinite, timeless field of awareness. Through reflections on intuition, shared consciousness, and the hidden energetic connections between humans, animals, and nature, the project invites listeners to experience the subtle patterns that connect all life. Drawing on observations of flocks, wolves, telepathic dogs, and entangled minds, it blends philosophy, biology, and a sense of cosmic wonder, revealing consciousness as eternal, flowing, and universal.
