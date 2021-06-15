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[VOSTFR] PEDOGATE 2020 Partie 3 Pizzagate 2.0, SIPRNet, boywiki, U.S. Army, Disney Etc..
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63 views • June 15, 2021
☑️ Pedogate Partie 1 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YxTei5UqZQQ
☑️ Pedogate Partie 2 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SP2Bcg23mvc
☑️Vidéo originale :
https://youtu.be/kftvQhTH08U
☑️La chaine de Mouthy Buddha :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKEt1xKVBLuL175dkk8rqLg
Credit pour les recherches : Memory Hold :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm3tiFuV6oqGzgtxziX1XZw
Outro music
Olivia Herdt :
https://youtu.be/N-LRe4t1V-A
La troisème partie du documentaire pedogate est sortie hier.
Elle est traduite le lendemain et en sous-titrés français,
oui j'ai fais ça en une fois pour environ 18h de travail.
☑️ Quelques liens en rapport avec la vidéo :
https://fr.wikinews.org/wiki/Un_document_du_FBI_d%C3%A9voile_les_symboles_utilis%C3%A9s_par_les_p%C3%A9dophiles
https://www.wikileaks.org/wiki/File:FBI-pedophile-symbols-page1.jpg
https://www.boywiki.org/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5659952/plan-international-aid-charity-uk-child-sex-abuse-cases-staff/
https://www.planinternational.be/fr/blog/education-des-filles-le-parlement-repond-lappel-dadeline
https://revolutionvibratoire.fr/pizzagate-cet-atroce-scandale-pedophile-qui-pourrait-faire-tomber-tout-le-systeme/
http://www.yogaesoteric.net/content.aspx?lang=FR&;item=13498
https://elpidahome.org/
http://le-bonheur-ne-s-achete-pas-il-se-construit-pas-a-pas.com/2019/09/l-agent-de-mannequin-francais-jean-luc-brunel-accuse-d-alimenter-en-jeunes-filles-de-12-ans-le-reseau-d-epstein-disparait-comme-un-f
https://www.planinternational.be/fr/blog/regine-debrabandere
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3115792/Pedophile-X-Men-actor-convicted-sexually-abusing-Nickelodeon-child-star-working-underage-kids.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Burkle
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Giustra
Etc etc ...
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur :
✅ http://www.miniver1984.com/nous-soutenir
📧 Miniver1984@protonmail[.]com
Merci à vous.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YxTei5UqZQQ
☑️ Pedogate Partie 2 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SP2Bcg23mvc
☑️Vidéo originale :
https://youtu.be/kftvQhTH08U
☑️La chaine de Mouthy Buddha :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKEt1xKVBLuL175dkk8rqLg
Credit pour les recherches : Memory Hold :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm3tiFuV6oqGzgtxziX1XZw
Outro music
Olivia Herdt :
https://youtu.be/N-LRe4t1V-A
La troisème partie du documentaire pedogate est sortie hier.
Elle est traduite le lendemain et en sous-titrés français,
oui j'ai fais ça en une fois pour environ 18h de travail.
☑️ Quelques liens en rapport avec la vidéo :
https://fr.wikinews.org/wiki/Un_document_du_FBI_d%C3%A9voile_les_symboles_utilis%C3%A9s_par_les_p%C3%A9dophiles
https://www.wikileaks.org/wiki/File:FBI-pedophile-symbols-page1.jpg
https://www.boywiki.org/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5659952/plan-international-aid-charity-uk-child-sex-abuse-cases-staff/
https://www.planinternational.be/fr/blog/education-des-filles-le-parlement-repond-lappel-dadeline
https://revolutionvibratoire.fr/pizzagate-cet-atroce-scandale-pedophile-qui-pourrait-faire-tomber-tout-le-systeme/
http://www.yogaesoteric.net/content.aspx?lang=FR&;item=13498
https://elpidahome.org/
http://le-bonheur-ne-s-achete-pas-il-se-construit-pas-a-pas.com/2019/09/l-agent-de-mannequin-francais-jean-luc-brunel-accuse-d-alimenter-en-jeunes-filles-de-12-ans-le-reseau-d-epstein-disparait-comme-un-f
https://www.planinternational.be/fr/blog/regine-debrabandere
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3115792/Pedophile-X-Men-actor-convicted-sexually-abusing-Nickelodeon-child-star-working-underage-kids.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_Burkle
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Giustra
Etc etc ...
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
☑️ https://lbry.tv/@Miniver
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur :
✅ http://www.miniver1984.com/nous-soutenir
📧 Miniver1984@protonmail[.]com
Merci à vous.
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