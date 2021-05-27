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DEATH BY DOORKNOB? OVER A DOZEN CELEBS "SUICIDED" 14 IN ONE YEAR?
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55 views • May 27, 2021
More from Hollyweird. Of all the ways to commit suicide why would you hang yourself? Why would your hang yourself from a doorknob? Seriously. Does that really make any sense? The fact that they have all been tied in one way or another to child trafficking rings around the world make you wonder. From Anthony Bordain to Robin Williams and many more.
Source: Dark Outpost via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Dark Outpost via Jim Crenshaw
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