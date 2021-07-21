BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Globalists talk on surveillance society and potential threat of AI robotic war between US and China
UNtopia
UNtopia
114 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
358 views • July 21, 2021
It is clear that via NLP the term New World Order has been massaged down into the soft rhetoric of 'Global Liberal Social Democratic Project'.
Tony Bliar prefers to use 'One Global Community'.

Anyhow, here are a couple of snippets from a conversation between the slightly less cretinous Milliband and Kevin Rudd hosted by Chatham House as part of their 'Future of Libtard Democracies' series.

Full conversation can be found here; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4YdY...

Soon our human rights will be reshaped forever under the Propagandademic Treaty and TERRA CARTA. The rubber stamping of your rights giving away to the 'collective' will happen at COP26, however, you'll all be too upset about having to pay Climate Tax 'CLIMAX' to notice your rights have gone down the drain! Also ask yourself; Why haven't the MSM and Alt Media covered Terra Carta? Well clearly, they don't want you to know until it is too late to do anything about it. NWO is an officially active reality since 21.01.21.
The propagandademic Covert19 is a behaviour reshaping project to get you to accept the new future.

Stand Up. Take Your Freedom Back!

If my content resonates with you, please click the like, share and subscribe. I sense the technokleptocracy feel the necessity to ghost me out of the loop.

Thank you.
Keywords
freedominfowarsconstitution5gglobalistsaibrexitcommon lawnwonew world orderunited nationsagenda 21agenda 30digital dictatorshipiottranshumanismmagna cartafreemasonssustainabilityprince charleswefklaus schwabgreat resetterra cartatotalalitarianism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Garrison Vance
Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Mike Adams
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy