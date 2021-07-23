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Death for Profit = Premeditated Murder – The Jab Is an Act of murder, 50,000 deaths
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122 views • July 23, 2021
DIABOLICAL! No one could possibly doubt that part of their program is the Placebo injections that will help nullify information of the mass murders already being committed by the saline injected telling people, take the jab it has no negative effect whatsoever, then encouraging more innocent people to take the jab of death! I have heard the 50,000 deaths are way below the actual count. Who would have thought we would be witnessing Revelation 6:8 coming to pass in our day! Pass this information far and wide any way you can. God will judge us if we sit by knowing thousands and soon millions will soon die from this genocide, Ezk. 3: 17-19.
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