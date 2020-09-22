Some time ago families in a particular Melbourne church combined to produce a performance of the Book of Ruth that is worth sharing in a wider way. The story is one of goodness, kindness and redemption. It is made even more special in the way that eight or nine families and their children took up the challenge to act out the story on one Sunday service with song breaks in between the chapters while roles changed to the next Ruth, next Naomi, and next Boaz. We were delighted to witness the fun way it all happened. This was a family oriented church offering with a difference, showing goodness, kindness and redeeming a multi-generational vision on how it can be done for the good of all who came to perform it or see it. Well done!