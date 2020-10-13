Biden still running for senate, Trump's kiss as the cure, Willard the Mormon, Trump Rally, Romney

#JoeBiden #DonaldTrump #MittRomney #Mormon #MentalFintess #2020



Donald Trump on Monday night mocked his Democrat rival Joe Biden for stating he was 'running for Senate' - using the momentary lapse as more evidence of his claim that Biden is unfit for office.



Trump, 74, has made the age and frequent gaffes of Biden, 77, a recurrent line of attack.



On Monday, campaigning in Toledo, Ohio, Biden provided the president with yet more fodder. Biden addressed United Auto Workers who represent a local General Motors powertrain plant.



The former vice president spoke in a parking lot with about 30 American-made cars and trucks arrayed nearby.



'You know, we have to come together. That's why I'm running. I'm running as a proud Democrat for the Senate, when I ran as a proud Democrat for vice president, and I'm running as a proud Democrat for president,' Biden said.



'But I promise you this, I will govern as an American president.'



The former vice president was a longtime senator from Delaware.



Biden appeared to make another gaffe on the tarmac, appearing to forget Utah Senator Mitt Romney's name.



'I got in trouble when we were running against that senator who was a Mormon, the governor,' he said.



Romney was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012.



Trump seized up on it, tweeting: 'Biden losing big in Florida. Only Fake Polls show otherwise! Bad for Healthcare. Thinks he's running for the Senate. Forgot Mitt Romney's name, and where he was!



''I'm running as a proud Democrat, for the Senate'. Sleepy Joe Biden today. It's only going to get worse. It is not sustainable for our County - China will own us!!!!'