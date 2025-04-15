Kupyansk direction - fighting on the western bank of the Oskil | Rybar's Analysis📝

Russian troops continue their offensive on Kupyansk, lost in the fall of 2022. Despite the fact that actually for a year and a half the front in this direction remained static, now the scale of fighting is getting bigger and bigger every week.



🖍 At the end of February 2025, on the northern flank of the Kupyansky direction, Russian troops sought to create a strong bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskol at the boundary of Figolevka - Topoli.



At the same time, in the central sector, the Russian Armed Forces were fighting in the area of Dvurechnaya and Zapadnoye, seeking to reach the R-79 highway near Kondrashovka and block the northern exit from Kupyansk.



🖍 In early March, the enemy launched a counterattack on the positions of the RF Armed Forces and managed to recapture Figolevka. Russian units were forced to withdraw to the forest belts south of the village.



🖍 At the same time to the east, the RF Armed Forces forced the Oskol near Kamenka and later in the vicinity of Krasnoye 1, liberating the village by March 31, 2025.



🖍 At the same time, fighting unfolded for Dvurechna, where Ukrainian forces managed to launch a counterattack and occupy the southwestern part of the settlement. By March 25, the RF Armed Forces had already dislodged the Ukrainian formations, destroying the remnants of their units in the private sector.



At the end of the month, the RF Armed Forces launched an offensive on Malya Shapkivka and Kondrashivka in order to cut the R-79 highway: by March 31, fighting started for Kondrashivka.



🖍 On the southern flank, the sides are exchanging blows and strengthening their defensive positions. To the north of Stepova Novoselovka, the Russian Armed Forces launched several attacks. At the same time, in Kolesnikovka, Russian attack aircraft pushed the AFU back to the center of the locality.

🚩The return of Kupyansk is critical for the development of the offensive in the east of Kharkiv Oblast and between the Seversky Donets and Oskol rivers. The Moscow Military District troop grouping command has abandoned attempts to push through the fortification from the east, focusing on expanding the bridgehead along the right bank of the Oskol and advancing from the other side.



❗️ Potentially, this makes it possible to develop the offensive further west, leaving Kupyansk for later, but it is premature to talk about such activity.



Source @rybar





