EPOCH TV | Will AI Really Take Over? The Debate Over Personhood

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Will AI Really Take Over? The Debate Over Personhood
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/CCPPoliceInNYC_CR_YT
Recent developments in AI are raising the question of what constitutes life and what value human life will have if 'personhood' status is granted to things like robots and trees. And now, an expert is even warning that if we go too far with AI, "everyone will die."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.