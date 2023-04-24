Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Will AI Really Take Over? The Debate Over Personhood
27 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Will AI Really Take Over? The Debate Over Personhood


WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/CCPPoliceInNYC_CR_YT

Recent developments in AI are raising the question of what constitutes life and what value human life will have if 'personhood' status is granted to things like robots and trees. And now, an expert is even warning that if we go too far with AI, "everyone will die."

Keywords
artificial intelligenceepoch tvjosh philippcross roads

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket