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Dr. Zelenko | The Medical Fraud of The Globalist Great Reset
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61 views • January 18, 2022
Dr. Zelenko Exposing the Medical Fraud of The Globalist Great Reset
Connecting "The Great Reset" Dots: The Nano-Tech Patents, The 060606 Cryptocurrency Patent, 5G Radiation, Transhumanism, Etc.
Reawaken: Phoenix, AZ: Jan 14 & 15, 2022
Request Tickets At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Clip by Kristall.
Dr. Zelenko | The Medical Fraud of The Globalist Great Reset
Dr Zelenko, The Medical Fraud of The Globalist Great Reset, Reawaken, Phoenix AZ, Jan 14 15, 2022, Thrivetime Show.
Connecting "The Great Reset" Dots: The Nano-Tech Patents, The 060606 Cryptocurrency Patent, 5G Radiation, Transhumanism, Etc.
Reawaken: Phoenix, AZ: Jan 14 & 15, 2022
Request Tickets At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Clip by Kristall.
Dr. Zelenko | The Medical Fraud of The Globalist Great Reset
Dr Zelenko, The Medical Fraud of The Globalist Great Reset, Reawaken, Phoenix AZ, Jan 14 15, 2022, Thrivetime Show.
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