❗️⚡️ Footage of the FSB interrogating two terrorists Nikita Ivankovich and Denis Popovich who were preparing to assassinate their boss Metropolitan Tikhon at the Sretensky Monastery on the Lubyanka.

Note: Aussie Cossack (Simeon Boikov) studied at the same Moscow Sretensky Seminary in 2008-2010 as a student of Metropolitan Tikhon.

@AussieCossack

Adding from previous video, description about this:

FSB Prevents Terrorist Attack Against Crimean Metropolitan Tikhon in Moscow

The Russian FSB has successfully thwarted a terrorist attack targeting Crimean Metropolitan Tikhon in Moscow. Shockingly, the plot was allegedly orchestrated by two individuals close to him — his assistant, Denis Popovich, and a cleric from the Church of the Resurrection of Christ in Sokolniki. Both suspects have been detained and arrested for their involvement in the attack, which was reportedly prepared with the support of Ukrainian military intelligence.

Key Details:

➡️The attack was planned to take place during the Metropolitan’s stay at the Sretensky Monastery, where Popovich intended to deliver an explosive device.

➡️A homemade bomb and Ukrainian passports with altered data were confiscated from the detainees.

➡️The perpetrators intended to flee Russia using fake passports provided by Ukrainian special services.

➡️The explosive device was handed over to the suspects through a hidden drop-off point in December 2024.

Both individuals have been arrested and have confessed to their involvement.

Additional Information:

Investigations revealed that Popovich and the cleric had been sending funds to the Ukrainian Armed Forces since mid-2022. Their phone contacts included 73 Ukrainian numbers, among them a Ukrainian border service officer and an employee of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ press service.

Popovich also illegally accessed Metropolitan Tikhon’s Telegram account, monitored his correspondence, and gathered information about his travels across Russia.

A criminal case has been initiated against Popovich and the cleric, Ivankovich, under charges of preparing a terrorist attack and illegally circulating explosive devices as part of an organized group.