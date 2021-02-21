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It's OK when Bill does it! - Paul Joseph Watson reveals the NWO hypocrisy and ideocracy
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51 views • February 21, 2021
It's OK when Bill does it! - Paul Joseph Watson reveals the NWO hypocrisy and ideocracy
The Science of Evolution has been debunked. The Science that man controls Climate Changes has been debunked. The Science of Virology and Vaccines has been debunked. The Science that man can become a tran-human being with eternal life ... is the latest lie!
Use your computer to study things, find the truth and share these discoveries. Don't plug your mind into this matrix of talking heads and become part of the BORG BS! ,,
Medical Opposition to CoVid-19 LockDowns, Vaccine Dangers, Disturbing Global Agendas, 5G Radiation, Boost Immune System Naturally ---> http://might-want-to-know.medianewsonline.com/
Take no part in the worthless deeds of evil and darkness; instead, expose them - Ephesian 5:11
The Plan for a Global System of Slavery ---> https://articles.mercola.com/s....ites/articles/archiv
For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, - Romans 3:23
People's International Court oF Justice ---> https://peoplesinternationalco....urtofjustice.org/mai
The Science of Evolution has been debunked. The Science that man controls Climate Changes has been debunked. The Science of Virology and Vaccines has been debunked. The Science that man can become a tran-human being with eternal life ... is the latest lie!
Use your computer to study things, find the truth and share these discoveries. Don't plug your mind into this matrix of talking heads and become part of the BORG BS! ,,
Medical Opposition to CoVid-19 LockDowns, Vaccine Dangers, Disturbing Global Agendas, 5G Radiation, Boost Immune System Naturally ---> http://might-want-to-know.medianewsonline.com/
Take no part in the worthless deeds of evil and darkness; instead, expose them - Ephesian 5:11
The Plan for a Global System of Slavery ---> https://articles.mercola.com/s....ites/articles/archiv
For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, - Romans 3:23
People's International Court oF Justice ---> https://peoplesinternationalco....urtofjustice.org/mai
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