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NWO satanic ritual by president before 9.11 terrorism. Plane passenger raped eaten child sex slaves.
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114 views • July 11, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021). The Illuminati NWO conducted a human children’s satanic ritual to get human permission right before their human sacrifice of thousands of humans at the 9.11 World Trade Center and Pentagon naval intelligence COM-12 office to start their NWO’s removal of human rights and privacy. No planes were used during the 9.11 false flag inside job attack. The planes were taken to their bases and Mars planet cities, and passengers were teleported out to be raped, sodomized, tortured, dissected as lab specimens, made into child sex slaves, organs harvested by their “Planned Parenthood” Nazi eugenics nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Illuminati New Age Wicca witch feminist demon spirits, used in satanic human sacrifice rituals, and to be used as human meat food. The human genes and souls are the most prized valuable commodities among the nephilim & chimera aliens and fallen angel aliens. Many people know that the 9.11 terrorist attack was done by Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angels’ Saturn planet Draco reptilian chimera aliens’ Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich nephilim reptilian hybrid imperial space fleet’s Nazi-financing Nazi-creator Bush-family’s Nazi CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS shadow rogue government, who are now supposed to be the fake liberators and Donald Trump heroes and farce saviors of humankind when they are trying to cause nuclear war, but most people do not know that there was a satanic ritual that took place to gain the human homo-sapiens specie’s permission, in order to conduct the satanic human sacrifice ritual of thousands of 9.11 people. The fallen angels do not have authority, so they need the human witches’ authorization, because God has given humans the authority on earth. On the morning of September 11, 2001, a few minutes before the 9.11 terrorist attack against the World Trade Center and our human COM-12 allies at the Pentagon using their TR3B spaceship’s missiles, who were investigating the 2.3 trillion dollars they stole from the defense budget and were massacred along with all the document evidence, President George Bush Junior participated in the lesson at Florida elementary school. The children in the class was forced to read out aloud by the nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” Nazi “Black Sun” Satanist pedophile cannibal New Age Wicca witch feminist the words in rapid succession, “Kite hit steel plane must.” There is absolutely no reason why the teacher made the children read these specific words before starting textbook lessons. The word “kite” refers to their TR3B (now TR3G) triangular spaceships. It is an advanced spaceship used for putting humans into deep sleep, and MILAB-abducting them through the roof using dimensional technology, and raping sodomizing human children to mark them with Nazi reptilian semen to claim them as human sex slaves after they start the NWO, and placing them back in bed so that they are not aware of the rape. They identify their rape victims by facial recognition technology, as they hunt for humans on the streets and find an attractive girl or boy. The “gay mafia” elite LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiaidan nephilim” “multisexual Mantis” “hermaphrodite Pleiaidan fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars are hermaphrodite bodies with both penis and vagina, so they rape both sexes. The nephilim and chimera feminist witches prefer raping the same sex humans since Noah’s days Atlantis when they were last here eating and raping humans.
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https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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