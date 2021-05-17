Mask Free Arizona - Freedom Alberta

Gov. Doug Ducey lifts Arizona COVID mandates, including local mask rulesArizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday rolled back the state’s remaining COVID-19 mitigation requirements, including local face mask mandates.Under a new executive order, all of the state’s business requirements have been changed to recommendations, and bars can now go back to their pre-pandemic operations.In addition, events of more than 50 people, including youth sports, no longer need approval from local governments.Arizona governor lifts mask mandates, reopens barsGov. Doug Ducey on Thursday lifted Arizona’s remaining restrictions to curb the coronavirus, prohibiting government mask mandates and allowing bars and nightclubs shuttered for months to open their doors without restrictions.The Republican governor cited rising vaccination rates and the opening of vaccine appointments to all adults, as well as a declining number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. His decision was welcomed by business interests and Republican officials, and condemned by public health experts and Democrats.Why Will Alberta move to Separate from CanadaAlberta joined Canada in 1905. This separatist movement began precisely on the half-cycle of 112 years – 2017. What we are dealing with here are regional capital flows and economic differences. Alberta is getting the short-end of the stick because the central bank and government pays more attention to real estate speculation than the economic conditions in Alberta.‘Sadly separation is looking like the only logical and clean choice.’ Readers react to Alberta’s separation survey and a possible sales taxAlberta suffers from "tyranny of the majority,” which means that the region of Western Canada can never protect their interests due to the majority population votes of the East. Tyranny of the majority is two wolves and a sheep voting on what’s for dinner. The East will never water down or cede power to Western Canada to help protect regions from an overreaching central government. It cannot be fixed. This country is broken demographically, culturally, geographically, economically and politically. There is a lot of quiet thinking and weighing of options going on in Alberta these days. Sadly separation is looking like the only logical and clean choice. (The alternative is endless constitutional wrangling.) The social contract with Alberta has already been broken. The referendum is just the paperwork. – Brenda MacFarlaneCalgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi's remarks comparing anti-maskers to white supremacists are disgusting and ignorantRemarks made by Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi over the weekend on Global News’ The West Block would get him run out of office if he made them about any other group.Speaking about people who rally against social distancing and mask wearing, Nenshi said “Those people at those anti-mask protests … are marching in thinly veiled white nationalist supremacist anti-government protests.”