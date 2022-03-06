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Ukraine-101-ChalkBoard Visual TimeLine of Corruption-Russia Not Involved; Glenn Beck
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120 views • March 06, 2022
Ukraine has been money laundering for a very long time. Glenn Beck does a GREAT chalk-board presention with People and The Money Connections.... all on a nice TIMELINE.
One thing about mainstream media... they NEVER show you a timeline when they are "reporting" on things. That would make it WAY TOO CLEAR. Better to make their listeners keep the timeline in their heads for MAXIMUM confusion... Right ?
One thing about mainstream media... they NEVER show you a timeline when they are "reporting" on things. That would make it WAY TOO CLEAR. Better to make their listeners keep the timeline in their heads for MAXIMUM confusion... Right ?
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