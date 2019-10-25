patreon.com/troonatnoorI'm working on a film script...will YOU help me crowdsource it in the U.S?Please help me crowdfund my free speech movie project The Protagonist ( Undeniable)THANKYOU ANTON :D The Protagonist (Undeniable) so many ideas, just now researching script writing, and ticking all the boxes for a great film...but who will help me crowdfund it? Or even help me film it? I promise, THIS is the ultiimate strategy to pursue against the Cult of Judah....using THEIR OWN METHODS...anyway, here's a taste 'If you could go back in time, and kill baby MOSES, would you? now THAT is the ultimate ethical dilemma... Please help me crowdfund my free speech movie project The Protagonist ( Undeniable)THANKYOU ANTON :D If you could go back in time, and kill baby MOSES, would you? now THAT is the ultimate ethical dilemma...anyway, THIS strategy, this FILM, is THE most potent method available...I promise I can deliver a film that ticks all the boxes, and will SUCCEED where every other method of enlightenment is doomed to fail, using the Cult of Judah's own methods...