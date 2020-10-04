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For Whosoever shall
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9 views • October 04, 2020
You can’t go to heaven without an encounter with the Lord Jesus Christ!
Romans 10:13 "For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved" is the simplicity of Salvation.
It does not matter how perverted or evil you are. The devil can not stop you from being cleansed and forgiven when you call on the name of the Lord!
Please help us stay afloat! https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Romans 10:13 "For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved" is the simplicity of Salvation.
It does not matter how perverted or evil you are. The devil can not stop you from being cleansed and forgiven when you call on the name of the Lord!
Please help us stay afloat! https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
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