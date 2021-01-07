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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Weekly Report for 2021 Newsletter 01: January 07, 2021
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760 views • January 07, 2021
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
-
Earth has gone 544 days with 10 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 29.4 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (70 days since 7.0 Greece and two in 170 days).
-
Decreasing deep-harmonic-tremor activity is reducing magma-wave action within the Superplume buoyancy-barrier corridors allowing the new-volcanic-eruption events to decrease part of a scenario that should continue through the middle of February 2021. The SARS-Cov-2 Cluster-5 Variant (links) is spreading like wildfire around the world sending countries into Lockdown, as the binary-bioweapon threat increases with every passing day.
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Links Used in Terral’s Weekly Update Report (01.07.2021):
East Africa braces for a return of the locusts: https://www.worthynews.com/55400-east-africa-braces-for-a-return-of-the-locusts
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Apocalyptic hailstorm kills 4 in the constitutional capital of Bolivia, Sucre (videos)
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/hail-storm-floodings-sucre-bolivia-video.html
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The Long Decline of Arctic Sea Ice: https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147746/the-long-decline-of-arctic-sea-ice
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Mount Merapi and Sinabung volcano erupt and a powerful (M6.1) rocks Indonesia
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/mount-merapi-and-sinabung-volcano.html?m=1
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Mysterious energy source melts Tel Aviv sidewalks, prompting evacuations in Israel
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/mysterious-energy-source-melts-concrete-sidewalks-tel-aviv-israel.html
--
Immunity Passports: The Desperation of Fact Checkers
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/immunity-passports-desperation-fact-checkers
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Norwegian Nursing Home Patients Dead After Receiving First Dose Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine: Link
--
The Latest: Arizona reports nearly 300 deaths, 10,000 cases
https://apnews.com/article/yoshihide-suga-tokyo-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-japan-664f266ae81efb4b82b059c84c3bfd86
--
Portugal: ‘Woman Dies After COVID-19 Vaccine’ Amid Global Concerns (Worthy News Investigation)
https://www.worthynews.com/55412-portugal-woman-dies-after-covid-19-vaccine-amid-global-concerns-worthy-news-investigation
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/very-healthy-56-year-old-miami-obstetrician-dies-after-being-injected-with-the-experimental-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/27-year-old-canadian-healthcare-worker-faints-and-suffers-multiple-seizures-after-pfizer-experimental-covid-vaccine/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/hospitals-offering-financial-incentives-to-staff-refusing-the-experimental-covid-vaccines-to-get-more-vaccinated/
--
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/06/pentagon-coronavirus-laboratory-leak.aspx
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https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/no_author/doctors-slash-covid-19-mortality-rate-from-5-8-to-3-10ths-of-one-percent-with-telemedicine-home-treatment/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/technocracys-coup-detat-spells-catastrophe-all-around-us/
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https://www.seattlepi.com/news/article/Japan-declares-state-of-emergency-for-Tokyo-area-15852165.php
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
-
Earth has gone 544 days with 10 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 29.4 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period (70 days since 7.0 Greece and two in 170 days).
-
Decreasing deep-harmonic-tremor activity is reducing magma-wave action within the Superplume buoyancy-barrier corridors allowing the new-volcanic-eruption events to decrease part of a scenario that should continue through the middle of February 2021. The SARS-Cov-2 Cluster-5 Variant (links) is spreading like wildfire around the world sending countries into Lockdown, as the binary-bioweapon threat increases with every passing day.
--
Links Used in Terral’s Weekly Update Report (01.07.2021):
East Africa braces for a return of the locusts: https://www.worthynews.com/55400-east-africa-braces-for-a-return-of-the-locusts
--
Apocalyptic hailstorm kills 4 in the constitutional capital of Bolivia, Sucre (videos)
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/hail-storm-floodings-sucre-bolivia-video.html
--
The Long Decline of Arctic Sea Ice: https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147746/the-long-decline-of-arctic-sea-ice
--
Mount Merapi and Sinabung volcano erupt and a powerful (M6.1) rocks Indonesia
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/mount-merapi-and-sinabung-volcano.html?m=1
--
Mysterious energy source melts Tel Aviv sidewalks, prompting evacuations in Israel
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/mysterious-energy-source-melts-concrete-sidewalks-tel-aviv-israel.html
--
Immunity Passports: The Desperation of Fact Checkers
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/immunity-passports-desperation-fact-checkers
--
Norwegian Nursing Home Patients Dead After Receiving First Dose Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine: Link
--
The Latest: Arizona reports nearly 300 deaths, 10,000 cases
https://apnews.com/article/yoshihide-suga-tokyo-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-japan-664f266ae81efb4b82b059c84c3bfd86
--
Portugal: ‘Woman Dies After COVID-19 Vaccine’ Amid Global Concerns (Worthy News Investigation)
https://www.worthynews.com/55412-portugal-woman-dies-after-covid-19-vaccine-amid-global-concerns-worthy-news-investigation
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/very-healthy-56-year-old-miami-obstetrician-dies-after-being-injected-with-the-experimental-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/27-year-old-canadian-healthcare-worker-faints-and-suffers-multiple-seizures-after-pfizer-experimental-covid-vaccine/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/hospitals-offering-financial-incentives-to-staff-refusing-the-experimental-covid-vaccines-to-get-more-vaccinated/
--
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/06/pentagon-coronavirus-laboratory-leak.aspx
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/no_author/doctors-slash-covid-19-mortality-rate-from-5-8-to-3-10ths-of-one-percent-with-telemedicine-home-treatment/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/technocracys-coup-detat-spells-catastrophe-all-around-us/
--
https://www.seattlepi.com/news/article/Japan-declares-state-of-emergency-for-Tokyo-area-15852165.php
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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