Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Pain Relieving or Life Ending? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.22.16)

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The show's title is Pain Relieving or Life Ending ? You Decide
Results are in. Life threatening complications from pain medications - Dr Daniels examines the controversial results of a study released that indicates that celebrex is safe to use. Tune in Think Happens.
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