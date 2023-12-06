Create New Account
David Menzies: 50-year-old man "identifying" as teenage girl competes in swim competition, uses girls' changeroom
Pool Pharmacy
571 Subscribers
117 views
Published a day ago
Keywords
rebel mediarebel newsbarrie trojans swim clubeast bayfield community centremelody wiseheartnicholas cepedaswim canadaswim ontariotrojan cup swimming competitionworld aquatics

